2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 100,772 Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME) Stock

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRME remained flat at $14.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 264,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,998. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 764.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prime Medicine Company Profile

PRME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

