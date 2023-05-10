2,203 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of META traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.44. 12,641,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,623,828. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $244.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.12 and a 200 day moving average of $159.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,452 shares in the company, valued at $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,109,924 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

