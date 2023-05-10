24,099 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 27,970 shares worth $1,057,049. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. 6,389,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,500,556. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

