33,652 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 866,125 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 860,840 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 513,231 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 501.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 397,486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $26.86.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

