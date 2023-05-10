3M (NYSE:MMM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

3M has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. 3M has a payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 3M to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.93. The company had a trading volume of 892,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,438. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $152.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.