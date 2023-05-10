3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 3.7% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.89. 516,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

