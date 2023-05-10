4,016 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.60. 2,352,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,243,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $296.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.53. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

