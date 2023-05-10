418 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.11. The stock had a trading volume of 335,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,655. The company has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.85.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

