908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 71.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. 908 Devices updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

908 Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MASS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.74. 193,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. 908 Devices has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $248.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens started coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at 908 Devices

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 80.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in 908 Devices by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Further Reading

