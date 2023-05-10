AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Down 6.3%

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.63 and last traded at $96.72. Approximately 187,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 292,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.26.

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities cut AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $148,856.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in AAON by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AAON by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

