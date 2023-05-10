AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,828,000 after purchasing an additional 70,736 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 193,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,446 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,510. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $257.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.