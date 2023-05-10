Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 84.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $13.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,439,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $19,038,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

