Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 144,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 390,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,253,000 after buying an additional 56,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average is $90.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.78%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

