Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Up 24.2%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares shot up 24.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 574,488 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 474,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

