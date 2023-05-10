Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Up 24.2%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares shot up 24.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 574,488 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 474,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Advantage Solutions Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Advantage Solutions Company Profile
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.