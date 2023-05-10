Advisors Preferred LLC Grows Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) by 519.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLQM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 744,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 383.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121,367 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 146,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,690,000.

BATS FLQM traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 99,308 shares. The stock has a market cap of $165.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.79.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

