Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $178,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. 357,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

