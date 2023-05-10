Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 2,811 SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIMS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SIMS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

The SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on innovative infrastructure. SIMS was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

