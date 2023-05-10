Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Affirm updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AFRM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,575,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,308,090. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.26.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $220,754.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

