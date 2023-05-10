Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the April 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aftermath Silver Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of AAGFF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 1,006,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,269. Aftermath Silver has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

