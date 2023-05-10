Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Agiliti’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Agiliti updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.65-$0.70 EPS.

Shares of AGTI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. 240,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,249. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $22.52.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $220,460.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,537.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $74,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,353.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $220,460.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,537.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,804 shares of company stock valued at $998,237. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after acquiring an additional 418,945 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

