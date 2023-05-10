Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Bridge Investment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 434,346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,544,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after buying an additional 316,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth $2,539,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 156,156 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BRDG traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,654. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $300.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.91%.

Bridge Investment Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

