Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,784. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

