Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.87% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNLC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.29. 149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US equities. RNLC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

