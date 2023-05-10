Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 970 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,349,996. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $216.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

