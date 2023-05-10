Aion Market Capitalization Achieves $421,559.19 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. Aion has a market cap of $421,559.19 and approximately $1,526.10 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00131695 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00060929 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00032609 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00037323 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003674 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000140 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

