Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABNB. Mizuho raised their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $2,162,646.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,096,285 shares of company stock worth $377,100,053. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after buying an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $151,147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

