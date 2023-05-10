Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Trading Up 5.9%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.56 and last traded at $126.94. Approximately 7,046,782 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,857,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.42.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 10.9 %

The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,096,285 shares of company stock worth $377,100,053 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank grew its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.