Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $923-$937 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.24 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.69-$5.84 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $78.88. 1,807,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,863. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $102.83.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.81.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,606.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,633 shares of company stock valued at $751,003 and have sold 23,617 shares valued at $1,728,865. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

