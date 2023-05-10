Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 287.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Akoustis Technologies updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Akoustis Technologies Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.71. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Akoustis Technologies

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

