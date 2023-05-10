Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,529,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,138,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average of $113.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

