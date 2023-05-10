Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 825,670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3,897.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 98,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after buying an additional 88,891 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

