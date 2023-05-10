Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $120.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,060 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Featured Stories

