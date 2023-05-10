Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Genpact by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Genpact by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Genpact by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 10,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Genpact by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,299,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

