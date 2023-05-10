Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 567,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Trading Down 1.7 %

Gentex stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,561 shares of company stock valued at $466,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

