Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 3,563 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $135,325,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $86,278,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,147,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 47.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,384,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,859,000 after acquiring an additional 768,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

Yum China Stock Performance

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,158,741 shares of company stock valued at $72,194,347. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.