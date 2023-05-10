Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $171.16

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $171.16 and last traded at $171.16, with a volume of 1716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $863.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.99.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 169.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexander’s by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

(Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.