Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $347.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $347.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

About Align Technology

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $302.74 on Friday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.34.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

