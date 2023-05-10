Alliance Global Partners Trims Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Target Price to $2.50

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s previous close.

VFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Village Farms International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $7.25 to $4.15 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.04.

NASDAQ VFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 663,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,555. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.53.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $69.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Village Farms International by 937.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 120,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 109,159 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 767.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 26,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

