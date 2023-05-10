Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 31st

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ALSN opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $434,889.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $1,901,900. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

