Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.73). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLO stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $908.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150,207.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,645 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,880,000. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.