Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,864,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,868. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

