Alpha Family Trust Invests $242,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,818,000 after acquiring an additional 62,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,166 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates increased its position in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,025,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $254,959,000 after acquiring an additional 282,623 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

