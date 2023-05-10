Alpha Family Trust Purchases Shares of 10,355 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HPE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. 748,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,491,081. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.