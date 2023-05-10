Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $103.30 million and $5.73 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00027759 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008980 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

