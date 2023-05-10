Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56. 3,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 49,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 192,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 46,690 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

