Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 103.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

AMBC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 418,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth $158,000. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

