Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Holdings Reduced by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Amcor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,045,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after buying an additional 176,326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Amcor by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 752,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 132,740 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Amcor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

