American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading 4.3% Higher

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.47. 6,412,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 25,671,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

