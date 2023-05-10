American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading 4.3% Higher

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.47. 6,412,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 25,671,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.
The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56.
In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
