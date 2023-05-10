American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.7656 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,529. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29. American Electric Power has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $57.58.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEPPZ. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

