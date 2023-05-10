American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.7656 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
American Electric Power Price Performance
American Electric Power stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,529. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29. American Electric Power has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $57.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.
Institutional Trading of American Electric Power
American Electric Power Company Profile
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Electric Power (AEPPZ)
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
- 3 Attractive Mid-Cap Tech Stocks Getting Set to Report
- Is Paypal Buyable On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Airbnb Stock, a Look Ahead and What The Post-Earnings Dip Means
- Darden Expects Ruth’s Chris Acquisition To Boost EPS
Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.