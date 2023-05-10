American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend by an average of 53.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 166.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.40. 2,493,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,567,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 460,172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 969.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

